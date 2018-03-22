Diesel, petrol prices for April likely to increase by Rs3-4 per litre

LAHORE : The diesel and petrol prices for the month of April are likely to go up by Rs3-4 per litre.

The prices will possibly increase as the rates of crude oil and dollar rose in the international market.

From March till date, a $5 hike has been recorded in the price of crude oil.

On other hand, rupee has depreciated by 5 percent against dollar in the ongoing month.

Analysts say that the government will be forced to increase the price of petroleum products next month. The decision will be finalized on March 31.

It is pertinent to mention here that the government has augmented the prices of petrol and diesel by Rs21 and Ra18.50 per litre respectively from August 2017 till date.

Earlier, the Ministry of Finance approved Rs3.56 per liter increase in the price of petrol for March.

Orignally published by INP