Diesel crisis not over: Audi CEO

Frankfurt

Audi Chief Executive Rupert Stadler said the diesel emissions affair was not over and promised to stay at the helm of the German luxury car maker, a German newspaper reported on Saturday. Stadler also told the Augsburger Allgemeine newspaper that he did not rule out further vehicle recalls. Audi said this month it had discovered emissions-related problems with a further 60,000 cars, dealing a fresh setback to its parent Volkswagen (VOWG_p.DE) more than 2-1/2 years after it first admitted to cheating U.S. diesel exhaust tests. “We are still running into issues that we report immediately to regulators,” Stadler told the newspaper. “The diesel crisis hasn’t yet ended.”—Reuters