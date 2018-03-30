DIEDC discusses coop in Islamic economy with Republic of Korea

Dubai

HE Sultan bin Saeed Al Mansouri, UAE Minister of Economy and Chairman of Dubai Islamic Economy Development Centre (DIEDC), received a high-ranking delegation from the Republic of Korea, led by HE Kim Dong-yeon, Minister of Strategy and Finance and Deputy Prime Minister to explore boosting trade and economic ties in emerging sectors, as well as opportunities for collaboration across all areas of Islamic economy.

The two parties also discussed the diverse existing partnerships between the UAE and Korea, specifically those in the field of innovation, small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), and intellectual property.

The attendees examined plans to expand bilateral relations through focusing on high-priority sectors of common interest. They also reviewed the key role of the UAE-Korea Economic Joint Committee, which held its sixth meeting in Seoul in February 2018, in diversifying partnerships to include sectors such as renewable energy, civil aviation, infrastructure, manufacturing, healthcare, and education.

During the meeting, Korean officials were briefed on the Islamic economy and the promising opportunities it offers, the UAE’s strides in developing its capabilities in the field, as well as areas of potential partnership, particularly in the halal and Islamic finance space.

“Bilateral ties between the UAE and South Korea have always been very strong, and today our two nations are ready to take their relationship to the next level with a strategic partnership based on shared interests that focus on achieving our ambitious development goals,” said Al Mansouri.—Agencies