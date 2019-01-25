DIEDC, Bosna Bank collaborate to develop Islamic economy

Dubai

Amer Bukviæ, CEO of Bosna Bank International (BBI), and Abdulla Al Awar, CEO of Dubai Islamic Economy Development Centre (DIEDC), today signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) in Dubai to foster collaboration between Dubai and Bosnia and Herzegovina in developing the Islamic economy sectors, and strengthening cooperation between the two markets through leveraging the knowledge and expertise of DIEDC and its stakeholders.

Bosna Bank International is the first Shari’ah-compliant bank in Bosnia and Herzegovina and Southeast Europe. It launched operations in 2000 with its shareholders – the Islamic Development Bank Group, Dubai Islamic Bank and Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank.

For the last ten years, BBI has been among the fastest growing banks in Bosnia and Herzegovina. Since 2010, BBI and its BBI VIP Business Club have organised the Sarajevo Business Forum, an international investment conference that has earned a prestigious global reputation. Along with its UAE and GCC partners in 2018, BBI initiated the Sarajevo Halal Fair (SHF), an international halal industry event that positions Sarajevo and Bosnia and Herzegovina as a hub for, and a gateway to, the European Halal market. “Bosna Bank International, through the international investment conference – Sarajevo Business Forum, and the international halal industry event – Sarajevo Halal Fair, strives to give companies in Bosnia and Southeast Europe a chance to foster business connections and opportunities through networking and the realisation of business ideas. We want to see our companies, clients and partners establish fruitful business connections. —Agencies

