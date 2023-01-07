Didier Deschamps has signed a contract extension with France which will keep him at the helm of the team until the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The French Football Federation officially announced the contract extension today (Saturday).

The French federation also announced an extension for Deschamps’ right-hand man, assistant coach Guy Stéphan, who is also staying on with Les Bleus, and so are goalkeeping coach Franck Raviot and physical trainer Cyril Moine.

Deschamps’ contract situation was of particular interest to several parties. Many had expected his 1998 World Cup-winning teammate Zinedine Zidane to take over the role but that did not come to pass as Deschamps lead his side to a second consecutive World Cup final in Qatar.

Ultimately his side fell short against Argentina who won its third World Cup title by beating France 4-2 in a penalty shootout after a 3-3 draw featuring two goals from the 35-year-old Lionel Messi and a hat trick by his heir apparent, France forward Kylian Mbappé.

Didier Deschamps has kept his role since being appointed in 2012.

In 139 matches under him, France has won 89, drawn 28 and lost just 22, scoring 279 goals and conceding 119.

He also led them to the final of the European Championship in 2016 while winning the 2018 World Cup against Croatia.

With the core group of players still intact, Deschamps will be hoping to lead his side to a third World Cup final in a row.

The United States, Mexico and Canada are jointly hosting the 2026 World Cup.