Did you know Pakistan’s cadet college student is behind development of cellular networks?

ISLAMABAD – The US Embassy in Islamabad has recognized a Pakistani-American engineer, Asad Ali Abidi, for his contribution to the development of wireless cellular networks.

Born in Peshawar on July 12, 1956, the electrical engineer currently serves as a tenured professor at the University of California, Los Angeles, and is the inaugural holder of the Abdus Salam Chair at the Lahore University of Management Sciences (LUMS).

Abidi received education till matriculation at Cadet College Hasan Abdal before heading to the UK where he completed his high school at Dudley College of Technology.

He gained his BSc degree in electrical engineering at Imperial College, London, in 1976 and completed PhD in 1981 under the supervision of Robert Meyer.

He is best known for pioneering RF CMOS technology during the late 1980s to early 1990s. The technology has enabled the development of wireless cellular networks.

As of 2008, the radio transceivers in all wireless networking devices and modern mobile phones are mass-produced as RF CMOS devices.

As per the latest figures, mobile phone users in Pakistan have been increased to 180 million while users of cellular network have risen to 100 million.

As the US official reminded people of Pakistan their unsung hero, social media users have expressed pride.

