Did not want to approach IMF: Fawad Chaudhry

ISLAMABAD : Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry on Tuesday said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) led government did not want to approach the International Monetary Fund (IMF) but had to take the difficult decision of doing so.

“Approaching the IMF was not part of our policy but have to make difficult decisions to run the economy,” Chaudhry said while addressing an event in Islamabad. ”

“We are also in talks with other countries,” he continued while adding that reserves that are left can only run the country for 46 days.

“We need $8 billion to pay back our loans and $28 billion to run the country,” the information minister further said.

Chaudhry further said, “We need to strengthen the country to stand on its own feet, the nation is already under a lot of pressure.”

“It is not our fault that the country is facing inflation,” he continued while adding that “good times are ahead”. “Nations are made after going through difficulties.”

Stating that the previous governments “drowned the country in debt”, Chaudhry alleged, “They used the nation’s money on unnecessary things or for their own profit.”

“If people pay for their medical treatments abroad through the nation’s tax returns, then what will become of the country?” he questioned.

Asserting that the process of accountability will continue regardless of objections, Chaudhry said, “Noise is made when you ask people to bring back laundered money. Cry all you want, the process of accountability will not stop.”

“Pakistan cannot be run by pleasing everyone,” he added.

“Institutions exploit overseas Pakistanis as soon as they set foot in the court, so why would they come here?” he asked.

The information minister further continued with his allegations against ministers of the previous Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) government and said, “Sheikh Rashid has told us that former railways minister Saad Rafique inducted 8,000 people from his constituency in the railways. Obviously, he will win the election like this.”

Speaking about PML-N’s requisition to call a National Assembly session over Shehbaz Sharif’s arrest, the information minister said, “We will call a session if the opposition submits a requisition with 90 signatures.”

