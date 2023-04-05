Babar Azam was reportedly the reason Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) did not replace Shadab Khan for the upcoming New Zealand series.

In a sensational report issued by Cricket Pakistan, it is alluded that PCB was in favour of “resting” the bowling all-rounder for the New Zealand series but decided to include him in the squad on the advice of Babar.

Azam, who only recently got assurances on his own future, did not agree with the idea.

Shadab was handed the captaincy of the Pakistan Cricket team for the series against Afghanistan which they lost 2-1. The 24-year-old’s comments in favour of Babar and Mohammad Rizwan also reportedly ruffled some feathers in the hierarchy of the governing board.

All that culminated with reports that Shadab might make way for another player to be named vice-captain with Imad Wasim, Shan Masood and Shaheen Shah Afridi all under consideration.

Every story was refuted when Shadab Khan not only made both the squads for T20I and ODI series against New Zealand but will continue to serve as a deputy to Babar Azam.

The reigning Sir Garfield Sobers Trophy holder has asked PCB not to make further experiments with the ODI squad as Pakistan looks to build a solid core for the 2023 Asia Cup and the 2023 ODI World Cup later this year.