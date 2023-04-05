Lionel Messi could join his arch-rival Cristiano Ronaldo in Saudi Arabia after receiving an official bid from Al Hilal.

The Saudi Pro League club have reportedly offered Messi a mammoth contract worth €400m per year nearly double the amount Al Nassr used to lure Ronaldo to the Middle Eastern nation.

The news comes on the back of reports that the World Cup winner will depart PSG in the summer after failing to agree on terms with an extension with the Parisian club. PSG was confident of Messi’s stay but is now preparing for his departure.

The French champions reportedly asked Messi to take a 25% pay cut on his 40 million euros salary which he did not accept.

Messi has also failed to live up to expectations in Paris with the vaunted trio of Messi, Neymar and Kylian Mbappe failing to deliver the coveted champions league.

The 35-year-old was recently booed during PSG’s loss to Lyon.

Al Hilal could save Lionel Messi from his predicament with their world-record offer but Messi remains keen on staying in Europe.

Barcelona is said to be in constant contact with Messi’s entourage with his former teammate Xavi keen to have him back.

His next move remains to be seen but it will be away from PSG.