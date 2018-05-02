Dictatorships gave nothing substantial to country: Abbasi

Says ‘Nothing is impossible’ as PML-N govt completes projects

Sophia Siddiqui

Islamabad

Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi on Tuesday inaugurated the country’s largest new multi-billion Islamabad International Airport designed to cater to nine million passengers annually.

Addressing a gathering here at the spacious international departure lounge of the new airport building the Prime Minister said the PML-N achieved in mere five years which was unprecedented in the past 65 years since country’s existence. He challenged all previous governments to come up with their projects and said none can barely come close to what the PML-N government has achieved.

The Prime Minister attributed the success of the project to a strong democracy, respect for the Constitution and determination of the Pakistan Muslim League-N govt in serving the masses.

He said the country did not make any progress in the past as it deviated from the democratic system of governance. He said no country has ever achieved any success in the past without democracy and the era of dictatorship has not given the country anything substantial.

“Nothing is impossible, but this [constructing this airport] seemed like it was,” the prime minister said. “But we have managed to complete this project as well.”

He further said that although Pakistan’s “liberal, open sky scheme” has been criticised, the policy has been kept in place because the government believes that the “passengers should have choices”.

“Pakistan can only progress if there is; democracy, supremacy of constitution, parliament is supreme and institutions work within their ambit. There is no other way forward to progress and development,” the prime minister said.

He said the present airport was the outcome of the policies of Nawaz Sharif. He said his government would have completed the new airport from scratch in only two years, but owing to the legacy of past it took a long time.

He said aviation was very close to his heart and said he was appreciative of Sardar Mehtab, Secretary Aviation Ehsan Ilahi who recently retired, Air Marshal Asim Suleman, the CAA team and all others who worked very hard to make this project a success, which seemed impossible in 2013.

The Prime Minister commended the Civil Aviation Authority on completion of the gigantic task and making it a reality. He asked it to gear up efforts for provision of service of international standards to the passengers.

He said Pakistan has the most liberal aviation policy with its open sky scheme. He said this policy has been criticized but the policy builds upon the fact that the passenger must have a choice. He said added protectionism was not a solution and aviation must be open. He said rational regulation and not the protectionism were the solution.

Prime Minister Abbasi asked the CAA to look after the aviation in an open manner as it was very challenging and open field and there was a need to further improve it to encourage new local and foreign carriers. Otherwise, he warned, the country would be left far behind and cited the example of the national flag carrier.

He said aviation today was a necessity and not a luxury and there was a need to ensure provision of best services that encourage the aviation sector. He said aviation not only provides a gateway to economic development, but also reflects on economic development of the country. He said the new airport was reflective of the successful policies of the previous five years of the PML-N government.

Abbasi said any country that supports the aviation industry has good airports and allows the airline industry to thrive. He urged the CAA to adapt to new requirements and allow the passengers to have a choice, provides rational regulation and which allows the aviation to grow.

He regretted that a country with 207 million population only has less than 50 modern aircraft registered and said there should be at least a thousand airliners registered. He said the aviation world was changing and today airlines need to be allowed to hub and go to their destinations.

He said this government was about starting projects, taking up new initiatives and completing them as well. He said this year airports at Multan and Faisalabad have already been inaugurated, Peshawar and Quetta are about to be completed soon, to be followed by the Lahore airport. He said Gwadar was in design stage, while the Sialkot was one of the success stories of the private sector that not only developed it, but was also improving it.

He said the project would serve not only the Capital Islamabad, but also the people from Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Azad Jammu Kashmir. He said with quality management and international standard services it would serve as an example for other airports.

He directed the Mayor and the ministries concerned to urgently ensure provision of quality public transport system for the passengers and the staff.

Shortly after inauguration, the airport welcomed its first flight as a Pakistan International Airlines plane landed on Tuesday. The president and CEO of PIA Musharraf Rasool Cyan accompanied the passengers on the flight.

The airport is around 30 kms from Zero Point, Islamabad and the construction work on the Metro project to new airport is under process.

Earlier the Prime Minister formally inaugurated the plaque and later posed for a photograph with the senior officials of the Civil Aviation Authority and others. The ceremony coincided with the arrival and departure of PK-300 and PK-301 from and to Karachi.

The energy efficient airport has also a 50 bed trauma centre, cinema, restaurants, several lounges and a duty free shop, besides a huge parking for 2200 cars and two runways. The airport can be expanded to 25 million passengers annually.

Minister for Interior Ahsan Iqbal, Minister for CADD Dr Tariq Fazal Chaudhry, Minister for Information Marriyum Aurangzeb, Advisor to PM on Aviation Sardar Mehtab, Governors of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Parliamentarians and diplomats attended the event.

Sardar Mehtab Ahmed Khan termed it another milestone for the PML-N government, under the vision of Nawaz Sharif. He said the 20-year-old project since inception of idea has underwent several changes owing to new technological changes.

He said work on upgradation of several other airports in the country including the airports at Lahore, Peshawar, Quetta, etc. was also underway. He said the CAA also needs to upgrade it’s services to meet the challenges of the modern aviation services.

Nasir Shafiq Dar, Director Planning and Development in a brief on the project, said the airport with a spacious feel and modular design can later cater up to 12 million passengers annually. The airport would have 15 boarding gates and was the only airport in the country to accommodate two Airbus A380. The new four-level airport building would house five conveyer belts for passengers baggage, cargo terminal, fuel farm, air traffic control complex besides a fully-functional modern firefighting station and rescue facilities.

The first incoming flight of Pakistan International Airlines from Karachi landed at the new airport at 11am, while the first flight of the national airline departed for Karachi at 12.30pm.

PK-300, which landed in the capital, was captained by Farrukh Mirza.

According to a PIA spokesperson, the airline’s president and CEO welcomed the flight on its arrival alongside the premier. The airline also shared the momentous occasion in a tweet prior to take off.

Earlier, PAF aircraft, including the lightweight super Mushshak trainer and Hercules transport aircraft, had also landed at the runway.

For air traffic deconfliction, PAF in consultation with the CAA air traffic controllers has readjusted its flying training areas and routes for smooth approach paths of the new airport.

Moreover, PAF has also established an air traffic control squadron manned by qualified controllers to ensure the smooth air traffic flow at the airport.

The airport was initially conceived in 1984 and land was acquired in Fateh Jang the same year to cater to the need of increasing passenger load at Benazir Bhutto International Airport.

“The current annual turnover of passengers at the Benazir Bhutto International Airport is about 4.5 million. The number of passengers is growing by 14 per cent annually as compared to national air passenger growth rate of less than four per cent,” said Civil Aviation Authority Deputy Director General Amir Mehboob.