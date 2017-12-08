Dictators destabilise Pakistan, leave rebuilding to civilian govts: Ahsan

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Federal Interior Minister Ahsan Iqbal regretted that Pakistan could not overcome conspiracies in the past 70 years due to military dictators, who ‘ruin the country and then leave the rebuilding process to civilian governments’.

Addressing a ceremony in Islamabad on Thursday, he said the real motive behind the Khatm-e-Nabuwwat (the finality of the Prophethood) slogan was Khatm-e-Hukumat (overthrowing the government).

“We all are Muslims, we all have faith in Khatm-e-Nabuwwat… but the number of fatwas (Islamic pronouncement) on the issue in Pakistan is unparalleled across the globe,” he said.

Iqbal went on to say, “We need scientists in the country, but instead have an abundance of muftis and pirs [clerics and spiritual gurus].”

The world was making headways and on the other hand “we were busy pulling legs and calling names”, he said, adding that the Pakistani nation is as good as any other and Pakistani politics as respectable as that of the neighbouring country, an apparent reference to India.

While emphasising on uninterrupted development projects in the country, the minister said: “We have wasted 70 years and cannot afford to do so anymore… progress is not T20 but a Test match.”

Iqbal, who also holds the portfolio of planning and development ministry, said scientific researches were the benchmark for any country’s progress, adding that ‘Vision 2025’, introduced by his government soon after coming into power in 2013, was being mocked by pseudo-intellectual opponents.