DICE Textile innovation expo starts

Staff Reporter

Faisalabad

Two-day DICE (Distinguished Innovation Collaboration Entrepreneurship) Textile Innovation exhibition started at National Textile University, Faisalabad, on Tuesday.

About 50 government and private universities as well as 120 textile mills and industries introduced new ideas, innovations and technology in textile sector.

Chief Operating Officer Inter-loop Naveed Faazal inaugurated the exhibition. National Textile University Rector Prof Dr Yanveer Hussain, Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry President Shabir Hussain Chawla, Dr Qaisar Hassan Jee USA, Prof Mehmat Karahan Turkey, Ariel Dense South Korea, Shaiq Javed Chairman Pakistan Textile Exports association and university students were present on the occasion.