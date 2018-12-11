DICE fellowship announced for entrepreneurs

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

The British Council in Pakistan and School of Leadership are set to launch the DICE (Developing Inclusive and Creative Economies) Pakistan Fellowship Programme. DICE is a multi-year project and shall be rolled out in five priority countries; Pakistan, South Africa, Egypt, Indonesia, Brazil and the UK. According to a UNESCO Report, in 2013 the creative economy employed nearly 30 million people worldwide and generated $2.25 trillion in revenue (or 3 percent of the world’s GDP). This is substantially more than global telecommunications ($1.57 trillion) and greater than the GDP of India, Russia, or Canada. 600 creative and social enterprise leaders from 12 cities across the country will benefit from the 6-month fellowship. The aim is to provide these individuals with unique experiences that are not typically available to enterprises at their level. These experiences are aimed at capacity building, mentoring and support within the ecosystem to support their professional development, and help them become more commercially viable and socially conscious. The event was attended by social entrepreneurs, creative enterprise leaders, bloggers, media personnel, development and corporate professionals. Talha Chishti from the British Council in Pakistan, speaking at the Launch Event said “Developing Inclusive and Creative Economies (DICE) is an ambitious program that supports the development of creative and social enterprises in the UK and five key emerging economies, aiming to foster inclusive growth and progress on the Sustainable Development Goals.

Share on: WhatsApp