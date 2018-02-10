DIBP, Zing Digital Commerce partner for branchless banking

Staff Reporter

Karachi

Karachi February 8, 2018: Dubai Islamic Bank Pakistan & Zing Digital Commerce signed an agreement for deployment of Branchless Banking platform. This agreement will pave the way for Digitalization of Banking products to enable the Bank in offering variety of products to the unbanked segments of the country.

With this agreement, Dubai Islamic Bank will partner with ZING Digital Commerce who have developed a comprehensive Branchless Banking platform in collaboration with its Chinese Technology Partner i.e. Shanghai F-Road. This alliance shall fulfill DIBP’s vision to offer quality financial services at grass root level with convenience and reliability at customer’s doorstep.

Speaking on the occasion, CEO Dubai Islamic Bank Pakistan Junaid Ahmed, said that “This agreement would trigger a fast paced implementation for Digitization of Banking Products. With this platform, DIB Pakistan will offer an array of products mainly to the unbanked population and in line with SBP’s strategy for Financial Inclusion. It is also to be highlighted that SBP has provided an enabling framework for the financial industry to tap the huge potential of the unbanked economy which will be a major contributor for economic growth”.

Ghazanfar Ali Khan, Founder & CEO ZING Digital Commerce, added that ZING is working to sprout revolutionary Fintech solutions developed in collaboration with Chinese technology partner (Shanghai F-Road) in Pakistan. Shanghai F-Road Commercial Services Co., Ltd. is serving 1,300 + banks in 24 provinces of China. With this solution, ZING Digital Commerce aims to gear up Dubai Islamic Bank Pakistan with seamless Branchless Banking platform. We are honored to leverage our expertise in partnering with Dubai Islamic Bank for implementation of its Digital Banking roadmap”.