DIB stands out at Banker ME Industry awards

Dubai Islamic Bank (DIB), the largest Islamic bank in the UAE, has once again dominated one of the industry’s leading awards ceremonies, collecting five honours at the Banker Middle East Industry Awards 2018. For the third consecutive year, DIB was awarded the prestigious Best Islamic Bank, Best Islamic Retail Bank, Best Islamic Corporate Bank and Best Sukuk Arranger awards.

The highlight of the evening was Dr. Adnan Chilwan, Group CEO at DIB, being recognized with the coveted CEO Award for Excellence in Global Islamic Finance & Banking. The Banker Middle East Industry Awards are widely acknowledged as one the most respected in the region as winners are chosen by financial services professionals, readers of Banker Middle East and the CPI Financial website registered user base.—Agencies