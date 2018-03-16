DIB shines again with 12 distinctive accolades at IFN awards

Dubai

Dubai Islamic Bank (DIB), the largest Islamic bank in the UAE, received twelve awards at the prestigious Islamic Finance News (IFN) Awards 2017. The Bank was recognized as the “Best Overall Islamic Bank”, “Best Islamic Bank in the UAE”, “Most Innovative Islamic Bank”, and “Best Islamic Bank for Treasury Management” at the IFN Best Banks Poll 2017, building on its success at the event in previous years. An additional seven landmark transactions were also given to the Bank for its excellent performance, including the coveted “Deal of the Year”.

Held at the Ritz Carlton in DIFC, Dubai recently, the IFN Awards are widely respected and recognized by the global Islamic financial community.

The awards, which for the first time were hosted as a part of IFN’s World Leaders Summit, celebrate leading Islamic finance service providers from different markets and sectors, while also recognizing financial institutions and intermediaries that have participated in the industry’s most groundbreaking transactions over the year.

Dr. Adnan Chilwan, Group CEO of DIB, commented: “When a simple yet focused vision such as ours is widely spread and well-ingrained across an organization, incredible things happen.

Just four years ago, few would have anticipated the performance that the bank has given. But, what may seem like a miracle to those outside, is no surprise to us at all. Quality planning and masterful execution has led to what DIB is today – a global powerhouse in the field of Islamic Finance.

Our vision dictates progressiveness, and this I am happy to say is now akin to second nature within DIB”, he added. “We consider ourselves extremely fortunate to be a key player in Dubai’s drive to lead the development and establishment of a thriving Islamic economy and view this as a massive opportunity for the franchise to enhance and expand locally and internationally.

The plethora of awards received at IFN today clearly shows that we are on the right track and I am sincerely thankful to everyone, including the organizers for the honors bestowed."