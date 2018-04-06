DIB, SAF to empower underprivileged communities in Pakistan

Staff Reporter

Karachi

Dubai Islamic Bank (DIB) & Shahid Afridi Foundation (SAF) join hands to work towards empowering underprivileged communities across Pakistan. This MoU will help to facilitate in enhancing the reach to the deprived sectors of the society by providing basic necessities of life. Dubai Islamic Bank Pakistan would support SAF’s mega projects from its charity fund and will facilitate in accepting the donations in SAF accounts in all its branches. SAF will provide assistance in the area of Education, availability of clean drinking water and Healthcare.

The MoU was jointly signed by Mr. Junaid Ahmed CEO Dubai Islamic Bank-Pakistan and Shahid Afridi Global Chairman SAF&Mr. Zeeshan Afzal, Global CEO, SAF. Senior officials from both sides were also present at the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion Mr. Junaid Ahmed said that“As a Corporate Social Responsible entity, Dubai Islamic Bank Pakistan has supported philanthropic activities partnering with major NGO’s of the country. I wish that all our collaborative efforts may produce the desired results and brings betterment in the society”.

Mr. Zeshan Afzal, Global CEO – SAF spoke about SAF’s initiatives and its collaboration with Dubai Islamic Bank Pakistan, “SAF has undertaken different initiatives in Health, Clean Water and Sports Rehabilitation with a special focus on its education project. This partnership with Dubai Islamic Bank Pakistan would further assist SAF to resolve and empower the less privileged communities. SAF aims to uplift the underprivileged communities in Pakistan with the help of corporate community under their CSR initiatives”

Mr. Shahid Afridi shared his dream and commitment towards his philanthropic career. He thanked the management of Dubai Islamic Bank Pakistan for entrusting and acknowledging his pledge and strive for the cause. He believes that the privileged community especially the corporate sector has to come forward and play their due role for which he was grateful to Dubai Islamic Bank Pakistan and its management for joining hands with Shahid Afridi Foundation.