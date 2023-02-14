Diaspora’s problems to be resolved

Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry has said that the problems being faced by overseas Kashmiris related to Azad Kashmir will be resolved through one window operation.

He expressed these views while talking to the Mayor of Rotherham (UK) Tajamal Khan who met him at his office on Monday.

Hailing the diaspora community’s significant contribution to the country’s economy he said that overseas Pakistani and Kashmiris heavily contribute to the foreign exchange reserves of the country by sending money home. “Kashmiris are our asset and we will do our best to resolve their problems on a priority basis”, he added. Tajamal Khan assured the President that he would present a resolution in the Rotherham Council to draw the attention of the international community towards the plight of the people of IIOJK and the ongoing atrocities in Occupied Kashmir.—Our Correspondent