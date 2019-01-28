WHENEVER Pakistan is in financial trouble, it looks towards the friendly countries and expatriate Pakistanis to rescue it. Whilst the friendly countries such as Saudi Arabia and the UAE have been very generous and China is also expected to extend a package with regards to shoring up the country’s foreign exchange reserves, the government is now looking towards overseas Pakistanis who have always provided critical support to a precarious current account situation by sending their remittances back home.

In an interview Finance Minister Asad Umer said the government is set to launch a dollar denominated Diaspora bond Pakistan Banao Certificate (PBC) on January 31 to tap into the international savings of overseas Pakistanis. The government officials appear to be optimistic about the prospects of investment in the planned Diaspora bonds and undoubtedly with the right kind of planning and marketing on multiple platforms including on the digital, print and electronic media can help achieve the desired results. We have before us the successful example of India which had also opted for Diaspora bonds at the time of the liquidity crises in the 1990s to support its balance of payments needs, and succeeded in raising about US$40 billion. Our drive can also prove to be successful provided it is launched with a well thought out strategy and a clear frame of mind. The perceived concerns of the Diaspora — such as the depreciation of the Pakistani rupee, high level of inflation, and other obstacles related to macroeconomic stability and governance have to be addressed.

The design of the bond must reckon with the economy’s ground realities. Mechanisms have to be evolved to dispel expatriates’ fears. Diaspora bonds can be packaged to meet the preferences of the investors. It is good to see that the government is offering good interest rates on the bonds. According to the Finance Minister, the certificates would be of two maturities – one of three years at about 6.25pc return and another with five-year maturity carrying 6.75pc return. Indeed this will encourage the patriotic expatriates to be more forthcoming. Besides ensuring the success of bonds, the government should also consider bringing a scheme that facilitates exclusive investments of expatriates in the special economic zones and industries on the pattern of Bangladesh. Of late the PTI government has shown the commitment towards ensuring ease of doing business and also announced several incentives and tax relief that will definitely bolster industrial and manufacturing growth and create thousands of new job opportunities. The recent poll of Gallup has also shown that about half of the country’s population is satisfied with the government’s six month performance in office. Indeed because of tough economic situation and the difficult decision it took such as increase in power and gas tariffs, the government of the day had to face a lot of criticism but it is heartening to see that the people fully understands that these decisions were very much required and necessitated to fix the problems and turn around the economy. As a result of these decisions, the things have now started moving in the right direction with government showing the seriousness to address the chronic economic issues by way of supporting the important sectors such as industries and agriculture. As the PM enjoys a lot of respect and trust both at home and abroad, we are confident that overseas Pakistanis will come forward and invest in different sectors of the economy as doing so will also encourage other foreign investors to follow the suit.

