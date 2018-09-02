Diarrhoea, a killer disease

Diarrhoea is a condition in which the sufferer has frequent watery, loose bowel movements. This condition may be accompanied by abdominal pain, nausea and vomiting. It occurs when required water is not observed in blood from colon. The main causes of diarrhoea include lack of adequate safe water. Diarrhoea is also caused by viral or bacterial infection of large intestine. If sufficient food and water is available, the patient of diarrhoea recovers in a few days. The treatment for diarrhoea involves consuming adequate amount of water, preferably mixed with essential salts and some amount of nutrients. Prevention of diarrhoea includes taking clean water and essential salts, eating regularly and taking hygienic measures.

DEENA MANZOOR

Turbat, Balochistan

