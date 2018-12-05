Diamond club win Super Cricket Championship

Islamabad

Diamond club axed the NBP-ICA Super Cricket Championship here at the Diamond Cricket Ground on Wednesday.

Diamond club beat Islamabad Hawks by 75 runs in the final. Batting first, Diamond club piled up a total of 255 runs for 8 in the allotted 40 overs. Ali Sarfraz 68, Sajawal Raiz 64, Sohail Ahmed 40 and Ali Nadeem 30 were the main scorers.

For Islamabad Hawks, Jamal Khan and Farman Ullah bagged 3 wickets each for 44 and 49 runs, respectively while Hasan Nasir grabbed 2 wickets for 50 runs.

In reply, Islamabad Hawks were all out on 180 runs in 36.3 overs. Raiz Khan 42 and Humayun 40 batted well. For Diamond club, Arsal Sheikh took 5 wickets for 29 runs.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s MNA Ali Nawaz Awan who was the chief guest on the occasion distributed trophies among the winners and runner up team.

Former cricketer Iqbal Qasim, cricket Imad Wasim, Islamabad Regional Cricket Association (IRCA) President Shakil Shaikh and other officials were also present on the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, Ali Nawaz said it is dream come true to stand beside my childhood hero Iqbal Qasim. I have always admired him and it is an honour for me to share the stage with him, he said.

He also assured his all-out support for the promotion of the game in the federal capital saying we will take all stakeholders into confidence for the betterment of the game. Youth is what we have to focus on to bring the talent to fore, he said.—APP

Share on: WhatsApp