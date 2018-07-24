Diamer-Bhasha construction vital for Pakistan: CM Askari

Staff Reporter

Caretaker Chief Minister (CM) Punjab Dr Hasan Askari Monday said that construction of Diamer-Bhasha dam was vitally important for Pakistan.

Addressing a meeting of provincial cabinet at his office on Monday, he urged people to donate for the project according to their capacity, as the dam would help country meet its water and energy needs after completion. “The Punjab government employees will voluntarily donate their one-day or two-day salary to the dams fund,” he added.

Many important decisions including approval of closure of non-active and non-functional public sector companies through a legal mechanism would be taken.

The meeting approved an amendment to the First Schedule of the Code of Civil Procedure 1908. It also approved formation of the administrative committee for the Punjab Institute of Cardiology Lahore, along with constitution of a Board of Management of Shaikh Zayed Medical College and Hospital, Rahim Yar Khan. Approval was accorded for formulation of the Board of Management for Children’s Hospital and Institute of Child Health, Lahore.

It was decided to give facility of additional working capital amounting to Rs 3.175 billion to Quaid-e-Azam Thermal Power Limited and the meeting also accorded approval to the decision about setting up of the Punjab Tianjin University of Technology at Township.

The meeting strongly condemned the incidents of terrorism in Balochistan and Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa and offered Fateha for the departed souls of Siraj Raisani, Haroon Bilour, Ikram-Ullah Gandapur and other martyrs.

Chief Minister Dr Askari said the Punjab government was standing with its Baloch and Pakhtun brethren in this time of agony. “The Punjab government has given Rs 10 million for the financial aid of affectees of Mastung tragedy.” He said that Siraj Raisani, Haroon Bilour and Ikram-Ullah Gandapur were patriotic Pakistanis and the nation would never forget their great sacrifices.

On the occasion, the Punjab cabinet reiterated its commitment of holding free, fair and impartial elections on July 25 and decided to further beef up security arrangements across the province, keeping in view the recent incidents of terrorism. Dr Askari said that peaceful atmosphere would be provided to voters on the polling day to help independently use their right to franchise. “The best arrangements have been ensured at every level for transparent elections process,” he added.

