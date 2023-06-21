LAHORE – Experts at a two-day consultative workshop have urged the government and educational institutions to engage youth by initiating dialogue and promoting critical thinking among them, as a policy, to address their problems and make them productive citizens.

They said that the present education system of the country has failed to socialize youth; rather it is creating a vacuum that is being fulfilled by social media in a negative way. They also called for creating economic opportunities for youth through technical and real-life learning.

Academics, political activists, journalists, lawyers, and representatives of civil society, and youth, among others, participated in the consultation on “Promoting Narratives of Diversity, Inclusion, and Peace among Youth.” Pak Institute for Peace Studies (PIPS), an Islamabad-based research and advocacy think tank, organized the event here at a local hotel.

The discussion was held on finding strategies to incorporate religious and ethnic diversity into the present education system to improve youths’ social skills to interact in a multicultural setting. The discussants also explored social media’s influence on youths’ perception of themselves and the world around them, impact of misinformation overload on youth, and the role of social media in shaping up social and emotional characters of young people.

Professor of Sociology at the University of the Punjab Dr. Khalil Ahmad said that education was the key for peaceful coexistence.

“We should focus on education as an organization and at the level of content, and processing.”

He said that the government would have to introduce a comprehensive judicious education policy as the present one has failed to socialize the youth.

Educationist and writer Dr Amjad Tufail stressed the need for bringing social justice to address problems of youth and to bring peace in the society.

“Peace cannot prevail in a society where there is no social justice.”

He viewed that the caste-based system in the country, especially in Punjab, was also a major hurdle in bringing social harmony in the society.

Former Vice Chancellor of the University of Sargodha Dr Muhammad Saleem Mazhar underlined that they would have to teach culture, fine arts, literature, and music to youth to change their behaviours and bring tolerance among them.

Research associate at the Centre for Social Justice Ms Faaria Khan said that they need mainstreaming of all religions, and genders to inculcate diversity, and inclusion among youth and in the society.

Ms Amna Kausar of the Pakistan Institute of Legislative Development and Transparency (PILDAT) said that Punjab Youth Policy was in the field with focus on “education, employment, engagement, and environment.”