Dialogue with lady health workers inconclusive

Staff Reporter

The first round of negotiations between the Punjab government and protesting lady health workers (LHWs) ended without a conclusion on Wednesday.

The government delegation left Mall Road, the venue of the protest sit-in, after the protesters sought clarity on eight points the two sides had earlier agreed upon. Wednesday marked the third day of the sit-in where the women voiced concerns over pending salaries, lack of increment and various other issues their departments face.

Dehydration lands 15 LHW protesters in hospital They have been demanding that their outstanding dues should be cleared by March 31; implementation on recommendations pertaining to their service structure; government-issued mobile sims and 24 hour shifts should be ended and those with over 10-year experience be promoted to superior post among other similar demands.

On Tuesday, 15 protesting health workers were admitted to the hospital for dehydration. Due to the demonstration, traffic around Mall Road has been disrupted.