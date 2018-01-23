Dialogue only way to resolve Kashmir dispute: Devinder

Jammu

The Chairman of Jammu Kashmir Social Peace Forum, Advocate Devinder Singh has said that dialogue is the only way to resolve the lingering Kashmir dispute.

Advocate Devinder Singh addressing people at R.S Pura and Arnia in Jammu said if India is serious in resolving the Kashmir dispute, it should release all political detainees languishing in jails of India and the territory.

Devinder Singh appealed to the UN to put pressure on India to release all illegally detained Hurriyat leaders and activists and settle the Kashmir dispute in accordance with the Kashmiris’ aspirations.

Satish Kumar, Jagdish Chand, Raj Kumar Bhagat, Jasvir Singh, Chaudhry Ashraf, Noor Din, Kulwant Singh, Karnail Singh, Jasvinder Singh and others also accompanied him.—KMS