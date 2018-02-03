Dialogue vital for elimination of terrorism

Staff Reporter

Speakers in a national seminar resolved that a peaceful dialogue in the light of Islamic education was mandatory for the elimination of terrorism, extremism from the society and women could play a vital role in this regard.

The women speakers including parliamentarians and Wafaqul Madaris also resolved that women could play an important role in building of a society. They were speaking at the seminar organized by Iqbal Research Institute (IRI)of International Islamic University (IIU) on ‘ Role of Dukhtaran e Pakistan in Reconciliation and Peace Building in continuation with Paigham e Pakistan’ held at Faisal Masjid campus.

The seminar recommendations were presented by Chairman Council of Islamic Ideology, Dr. Qibla Ayaz. Participants maintained that the points would be sent to the legislative quarters and this communiqué would be part of the next edition of Paigham e Pakistan.

Speaker Balochistan Assembly Rahila Durani speaking on the occasion said there was lack of implementation of women rights in the society. She said practical measures were needed for safety of women rights and for their meaningful role. In this regard, she said a bill was being presented in the assembly to prevent pre mature marriages.

Rector IIUI Dr Masoom Yasinzai stressed the need for imparting modern education based on critical thinking and characterization integrated with the blend of Islamic character.