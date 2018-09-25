Dialogue to restore peace

“Please, do the needful and kindly take action” went up from my mind and heart after seeing news of cancellation of the dialogue process between India and Pakistan. True, there has been loss of lives on either side of India and Pakistan. The history has shown to the world the hard path traversed by India and Pakistan and their sacrifice. As a person having good rapport with Pakistani English newspapers, I am really concerned about the current status. I have in fact been spurred on to write this letter. In the almost last three years, my letters have never negatively commented on India-Pakistan relationship, only discussing good things and options.

That has been my idea or strategy till date. I often talk to the people in my native town of Tuticorin about the positive sides of India and Pakistan. Right from my college years like 1998, 2000 in Tuticorin and Tirunelveli in Tamil Nadu, I have been in touch with the media group/people [whom I always respect]. My first request to them is to “publish/show only the genuine and relevant reports, sidelining unnecessary things and rumours.”

More importantly, India and Pakistan should wake up and take bold/corrective action to restore peace, keeping at bay all the monstrous things that have long been holding these countries hostage. Finally, all the countries in the Asian region should come out of long-standing conflicts soon to see the robust growth on a par with the international community including the West.

P SENTHIL SARAVANA DURAI

Maharashtra, India

