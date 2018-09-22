Dialogue only course to peace: DG ISPR

Says prepared for war; Indian army chief threatens Pakistan of ‘painful’ retaliation

Observer Report

Rawalpindi/New Delhi

Moments after inflammatory statements by Indian Army Chief General Bipin Rawat on Saturday, the Pakistan Army spokesperson responded by saying, “We [Pakistan Army] are ready for war but choose to walk the path of peace in the interest of the people of Pakistan, the neighbours and the region”.

“We are always ready and prepared for war,” DG ISPR Major General Asif Ghafoor said. The army’s media wing spokesperson said that the country’s desire for peace shouldn’t be perceived as its weakness, adding that the Army won’t let peace be derailed.

The ISPR spokesperson said that the third generation of Kashmiris is rendering sacrifices for their liberation against the occupying forces.

“The Indian government has failed to clamp down the political struggle of Kashmiris,” the spokesperson said.

He said that the government of Pakistan’s offer for dialogue is still on the table.

Major General Asif Ghafoor said that Pakistan has successfully fought against terrorism adding that the country has established peace after two-decade of struggle.

Major Gen Asif Ghafoor stated Indian army has been indulging in their country’s politics in the wake of corruption scandals whereas he vehemently warned Indian civilian and military’s top brass against putting burden of their domestic issues on ‘Pakistan’s shoulders’.

“We know the cost of peace and we want to take it ahead,” he said. The DG ISPR said that the Indian government adopted anti-Pakistan narrative in its attempt to divert the attention of its people from the recently surfaced graft allegations.

Maj-Gen Asif Ghafoor hit back at the New Delhi saying the country should stop ‘war mongering’ and ‘not take the nuclear armed state’s overtures for peace as its weakness’.

He further said that Pakistan is a nuclear power and New Delhi should stop trying to ‘test our patience’. He also termed the Indian army chief’s statement as ‘irresponsible’.

He said, “Indian govt is facing graft scandals at home. And in bid to divert attention from their domestic issues, Indian army is hurling irresponsible statements of war”. Apprising that Pakistan had been premeditatedly made target of terror menace, ISPR DG vowed not to let anybody—be it Indian army — derail the peace situation in the region.

Gen Ghafoor added that India had earlier staged drama of surgical strike whereas they [read Indian army] failed miserably in presenting the evidence for the same in their parliament. “We will not let nation down if anybody tries to test our patience”, stated ISPR DG, adding that Indian army has been coerced into adopting such reckless narrative due to economic downturn and huge corruption scandals shrouding Modi-led BJP’s govt.

Earlier, Indian army chief Bipin Rawat on Saturday threatened Pakistan of retaliation over the latter’s alleged involvement in the killing of a BSF soldier and policemen in occupied Kashmir last week.

Addressing the media, Gen Rawat said Pakistan was doing what it had been doing, adding that Indian forces will take further measures. He told reporters that they could not inform them about their next action.

There is always a surprise in Indian forces’ action, General Rawat said at the media briefing.

The remarks come a day after New Delhi called off a meeting scheduled for next week between its foreign minister with the Pakistani counterpart.

“We need to take stern action to avenge the barbarism that terrorists and the Pakistan Army have been carrying out,” India TV reported General Rawat as saying.

“Yes, it’s time to give it back to them in the same coin, not resorting to similar kind of barbarism. But I think the other side must also feel the same pain.”

On questions of talks with Pakistan, the army chief reiterated the government’s stand that talks and terrorism cannot go together.

“I think our government’s policy has been quite clear and concise. We’ve made no bones about the fact that talks can’t go hand in hand. Pakistan needs to curb menace of terrorism,” he said.

