A national dialogue on Child Trafficking in Persons and Bonded Labor was held in Islamabad on Thursday.

The Sustainable Social Development Organization (SSDO) organized the event in collaboration with the US State Department. The dialogue aimed to address the critical issue of child trafficking and bonded labor in Pakistan.

The event focused on strengthening partnerships among stakeholders, promoting human-centered approaches to prevent child trafficking, and developing a National Referral System for victim protection and rehabilitation.

The national dialogue provided an exceptional platform for various stakeholders, including government agencies, civil society organizations, law enforcement authorities, international partners, academia, and the media to come together and collectively address the multifaceted challenges posed by child trafficking and bonded labor.

In June 2023, the US Secretary of State presented Pakistani Police Officer, Zaheer Ahmed, Trafficking in Persons (TIP) Report Hero Award for his instrumental role in guiding the Government of Pakistan to implement anti-TIP laws and reforms, capacity building, and training initiatives that were instrumental in Pakistan’s promotion from TIP Tier 2 watch list to Tier 2 in 2022 when he was the Director of Federal Investigative Agency’s Anti-Human Smuggling Unit.

Secretary Blinken presented Ahmed the award on June 15th during the 2023 TIP report launch ceremony. Ahmed and his fellow TIP heroes participated in the TIP-focused U.S. International Visitor Leadership Program.

In addition to speeches, the event included panel discussions, a documentary screening, and breakout sessions, enhancing the depth and impact of the discussions.

Minister of Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety, Faisal Kundi, shed light on the need for increased funding and awareness at the district level, while emphasizing the importance of international support and partnerships to protect children effectively.