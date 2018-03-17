Dialogue offer should come thru proper channel: Geelani

Srinagar

An official of Intelligence Bureau (IB) late Thursday evening visited the residence of Hurriyat (G) chairman Syed Ali Geelani and offered talks with New Delhi, however, Geelani rejected the dialogue offer.

Hurriyat (G) spokesman Ghulam Ahmad Gulzar told Rising Kashmir that a person who introduced himself from IB paid a visit at the residence of Geelani around 9:00 pm on Thursday.

“He offered fresh talks. However, Geelani Sahab made it clear that under prevailing atmosphere there is no possibility of talks,” Gulzar informed Rising Kashmir.

“And we don’t talk to IB people. The offer should come through a proper channel from the Government of India,” Gulzar quoting Geelani said.

According to Hurriyat (G) spokesman, Geelani made it clear that under the prevailing situation which is “indifferent, apathetic and appalling” no talks will prove fruitful and result oriented.

“It is responsibility of Indian leadership to prepare conducive atmosphere for talks between all its stakeholders including Pakistan,” Geelani has told the IB official.—RK