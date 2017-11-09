Dialogue, if any, must be positive, result oriented: Masood

Islamabad

Shah Ghulam Qadir, Speaker Azad Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly called on Sardar Masood Khan, President AJK wherein they discussed the latest situation in Indian Occupied Kashmir, various matters relating to legislation and administration in AJK.

Sardar Masood said that India must end the human right violations in IOK and through an impartial mediator must engage with Hurriyat leaders for the apt resolution of the dispute.

The President said that the people and Government of Pakistan have always desired to engage in a constructive and meaningful dialogue for the amicable and peaceful resolution of the matter.

He said that till date the Indian policy has always been to impose an atrocious regime in IOK and they have always avoided any constructive and political dialogue with the Hurriyat leaders Masood Khan said that now that the Indian government has agreed to a dialogue with Kashmiri leadership, they must nominate an impartial personality and engage in result oriented dialogues. The isue of Kashmir is not a simple case of law and order, rather it’s the movement for their right to self-determination. He said that their only demand is freedom from the barbaric and illegal occupation of Kashmir by India and the dialogue must quintessentially focus on this very fact. “Their core demand is the implementation of the UN resolutions in letter and spirit”, said the President

Shah Ghulam Qadir apprised the President of the development work in Neelum valley. He also explained the efforts made to develop the extractive industry, tourism and forestry. He said that the abundant natural resources in Neelum Valley will help the economic growth of AJK and Pakistan

President AJK and Speaker AJK Legislative Assembly said that the international community, especially the UN must persuade India to halt the unprovoked shelling on the LOC which has targeted the innocent citizens and Pakistan’s Armed Forces.—Email