Dialogue is ultimate

Naveed Aman Khan

Oil rich Kuwait is a country nestling at the top of the Gulf. Flanked by powerful neighbours Saudi Arabia, Iraq and Iran, its strategic location and massive oil reserves make it one of the world’s richest countries. A State with a Sunni Muslim majority and a US ally, Kuwait stands out from the other Gulf monarchies for having the most open political system.

The Amir of Kuwait HH Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmed Al-Jaber Al-Sabah has been ruling Kuwait since January 2006. He visited Pakistan in 2006, HH the Crown Price of Kuwait Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah visited Pakistan in 2013 while the Speaker of the National Assembly of Kuwait Marzouq Al-Ghanem and the Air Force Chief also visited in 2015. HH Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al Sabah served as Foreign Minister for over forty years during which time he was credited with shaping Kuwait’s Foreign Policy and steering the country through the Iraqi invasion in 1990.

Pakistan and Kuwait enjoy strong bilateral, friendly, political, diplomatic, trade and cultural ties with enormous respect of commonality and cultural traditions. The bilateral relations exist at the Government, Armed Forces and masses level. Both the countries have stood for each other in testing times. Pakistan was among the first countries that sent troops to Kuwait during the Iraqi invasion in 1990. Nine Pakistani soldiers were martyred during landmines clearance operations in Kuwait.

Kuwait also responded well to Pakistan and has been the first among countries that have ever extended generous help to Pakistan in difficult times. The Kuwait Government donated generously to Pakistan during the deadly earthquake in 2005 and at the time of devastating floods in 2010. Kuwait has contributed almost US $ 25 million to flood affected people of Pakistan.

Presently, around two hundred thousand Pakistani expatriates in all fields of life are working in Kuwait. They remit around US $ 950 million a year to Pakistan. This is one of the important foreign exchange sources for balancing the external accounts of the country. In addition to the bilateral interactions of political leadership of both the countries, there are regular visits of Pakistan Army, Air Force and Navy high level personnel to Kuwait. Pakistan has also trained a number of Armed Forces officers of Kuwait in Pakistan. Both countries are part of a Joint Ministerial Commission, an active body extending its role towards further strengthening and extending bilateral relations in all fields.

Although Pakistan-Kuwait political and diplomatic relations historically remained very strong, however, bilateral economic cooperation has not progressed much. The volume of investment, business and trade needs to get enhanced. There are several reasons which characterize the certain geopolitical, strategic and security obstacles. Bilateral trade volume between the two countries almost touches US $ 2.5 billion a year, though it is far from satisfactory level relative to their size and composition of domestic production and external trade volumes. Pakistan is largely importing crude oil from Kuwait and Kuwait mainly imports, fruit, vegetable, rice and cotton products.

The current Kuwaiti Ambassador to Pakistan HE Nasser Abdul Rahman Almutairi and Deputy Head of Mission Khalid Jassim Alyasin, are playing very active and commendable role towards enhancing and strengthening bilateral political, diplomatic, trade and cultural relations. They have taken a number of initiatives during their tenure as Ambassador and Deputy Head of Mission of Kuwait to Pakistan. With their efforts, a large number of Kuwaiti businessmen have shown significant interest in Pakistan which is highly laudable. Because of their efforts, a large number of trade groups from Pakistan such as rice exporters and Chambers of Commerce have also been invited to exchange their business interests with Kuwaiti entrepreneurs and counterparts.

The Kuwaiti Emir helping to mediate the conflicts is regarded as one of the region’s wise, experienced figures. Kuwait’s paramount approach to the Qatar dispute is to play the role of a cautious but effective mediator. Kuwait has garnered substantial international support for its role, which in turn has provided an added layer of security for the country. For the attainment of peace elsewhere the Emir HH Sheikh Sabah has always been playing his role as a politician and mediator.

While Kuwait’s mediating tradition stretches back decades, it has carried special meaning in the years following the country’s liberation from Iraq. The Emir himself was a leading figure in Kuwait’s restoration after liberation. In this context, Kuwait is also emphasizing the need for stability and peaceful relationships between Gulf Cooperation Council members. The country’s Emir is extremely concerned over unprecedented developments and called for preserving Gulf unity and ending the rift through dialogue.

Rightly, dialogue is the ultimate of every conflict no matter it is Middle East, Cyprus, Catalonia, Palestine or Pakistan-India over Indian occupied Kashmir. Wars end at dialogue elsewhere. Influential world leaders like, Prince Mohammed Bin Salman, Recep Tayab Erdogan, Sheikh Sabah Al Ahmad Al Jaber, President Putin, President Xi Jinping and President Donald Trump should play mediatory role to resolve Kashmir and Palestine issues which has pushed Middle East and Pakistan and India in devastating wars. Even Mahmoud Abbas, President of the State of Palestine, has shown his deep concern and worry over recent tension between Pakistan and India. He urged India and Pakistan to exert all efforts possible to defuse the crisis and not resort to escalation, in order to preserve good neighbourhood and serve the best interest of both the nations and the whole world. All of these world leaders have experience of facing war conflicts so they know the complications and devastations of the wars. They can help in the resolution of international conflicts amicably. Same international community should come forward and play positive role in the resolution of these conflicts as Afghan issue is being resolved.

— The writer is political analyst based in Islamabad.

