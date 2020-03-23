Diagnostic unit for corona established

MULTAN District administration established diagnostic unit for suspected coronavirus patients. Rescue 1122, Edhi Foundation and Al-Khidmat Foundation offered vehicles for the newly established diagnostic unit. Citizens will contact Rescue 1122 and informed about persons who recently returned to country from foreign tour, said ADC Qamar Zaman Qaisrani, during a meeting with administration of Rescue1122 and representatives of Al Khidmat and Edhi Foundation. The staffers at diagnostic unit will visit field and bring suspected patients for screening at Nishtar hospital. In case of positive test, the persons will be shifted to treatment centre. However, persons with negative tests will be sent back to homes.—APP