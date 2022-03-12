Diagnosis, treatment of glaucoma to prevent vision impairment: Zafar

More than 4 million people across the globe are blind because of glaucoma, making it the third highest cause of blindness worldwide. The prompt diagnosis and treatment of glaucoma can prevent needless vision impairment; however, so many are unaware they have the disease or may not have access to much-needed care. These views were expressed by Post Graduate Medical Institute Principal Prof. Dr. Sardar Muhammad Al-freed Zafar expressed while addressing on the awareness walk on “World Glaucoma Week 2022” at Lahore General Hospital (LGH).

He said that to prevent eye diseases and blindness, it is important to control diabetes, high blood pressure and air pollution. Similarly, constantly watching cartoons on the small screens of the phone by children and working without computer shields in adults also harmful for eye health. Medical experts has also introduced a motto that “Make the Kids play, keep the glasses away” and by implementing it we can save our children’s eyes. HoD Prof. Muhammad Moin, Prof. Hussain Ahmad Khaqan, Prof. Tayyaba Gul Malik, MS Dr. Khalid Bin Aslam, Dr. Abdul Aziz, Dr. Lubna Siddique, and other doctors, nurses and paramedics were present on the occasion.

Prof. Muhammad Moin and Prof. Hussain Ahmad Khaqan said that 1.8 million people in Pakistan are suffering from eye disease (glaucoma).

They said that this disease can affect any age group in general. Prof. Al-freed Zafar said that eye examination and operation facility is available at General Hospital from Monday to Saturday. There are modern medical equipment for timely diagnosis and treatment, he added.