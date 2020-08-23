Diagnosing, treatment of TB patients restarted

Staff Reporter

Quetta

Provincial Coordinator Tuberculosis (TB) Control Program Dr, Sami Kakar said processes of TB diagnosing and its patients of treatment have been restarted in respective areas of Balochistan under implementation of standard operating procedures (SOPs). He said this on Sunday while Mercy Corps provided medical and protection equipments including gloves, masks and others important goods to doctors and paramedics.

Dr, Sami also thanked the head of Mercy Corps Dr, Saeed Ahmed for provision of protection kits for doctors and cooperation with TB control program in Balochistan.