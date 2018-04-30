It is a well-known fact that diabetes is one of the leading factors for cardiac vascular diseases and it is good to note that Pakistan’s largest state of the art diabetes centre has been set up at Phulgaran Islamabad where treatment of all the diabetes related complications will be provided under one roof and it all will be free for around 70 per cent of patients at least.

Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi inaugurated this modern and much needed health care facility and announced a donation of Rs 100m for the centre in the presence f Federal Minister for National Health Services Saira Afzal Tarar among others.

According to the reports in the media, PM Abbasi on the occasion expressed the confidence that the centre will be a pioneer institution in management and treatment of diabetes in the country and will be providing quality care to the most deserving people of the society, there is need to support the centre as it will be providing diagnostic, care and treatment facilities besides also creating awareness against the hidden disease.

Federal Minister Saira Afzal Tarar said diabetes is one of the leading factors for cardiac vascular diseases, public private partnership has proved to be very beneficial in many health initiatives and her ministry in partnership with the private sector is working on the National Diabetes Action Plan stressing prevention strategies must be included in the action plan focusing on avoiding being overweight or obese, eating healthy food, remaining physically active, quiting smoking and going for regular medical check ups.

Needless to mention that the people need most modern healthcare facilities for their ailments and if these are provided more efficiently and promptly nearer to their residences through public and private partnership then it is appreciable.

ASIM MUNIR

Rawalpindi

