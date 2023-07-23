The Diabetes Centre (TDC) and Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal (PBM) joined hands through a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to tackle the issue of diabetes together. A formal ceremony was held to mark this partnership, attended by representatives from both organizations, including MD Aamir Fida Paracha and Dr Javed Iqbal from PBM, said a press release on Saturday. During the event, TDC warmly welcomed the Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal team and discussed various aspects of their collaboration to combat diabetes effectively. MD Amir Fida Paracha from Bait ul Mal expressed strong belief in the alignment of TDC’s services with Baitul Mal’s goals, pledging full support and cooperation. Chairman Dr Asjad Hameed emphasized the significance of national institutions’ support in the essential duty of controlling diabetes. The partnership through the MOU is vital to TDC’s long-term agenda of collaborating with other companies.