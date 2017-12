KARACHI :An awareness programme regarding prevention and care of diabetes was held at Special Security Unit (SSU) Sindh Police Headquarters. The program was organized in collaboration with Roche Pakistan Limited, said a statement issued here on Tuesday. Manager Medical Affairs Dr. Urooj Imam gave a detailed lecture about precautionary measures and treatment on diabetes. The programme was attended by a large number of officers and commandos of the SSU.

Orignally published by APP