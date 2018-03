Tariq Saeed

Peshawar

A roadside blast targeting the motorcade of the District police Officer DI Khan Friday evening resulted in the martyrdom of at least two Policemen while four cops received serious wounds. The DPO, however, remained unhurt.

Reports reaching here said the unidentified miscreants targeted the convoy of the District Police Officer D I Khan Dr. Zahid Ullah with the help of IED at Hathala road in Kulachi district of D I Khan in the evening damaging vehicles of the Police party.