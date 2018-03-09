DI annual conference, awards held

Karachi

Diversity and Inclusion (DI) annual conference was held at Karachi. Zahid Mubarik CEO HR Metrics/Member Board of Directors Centre for Global Inclusion USA inaugurated the conference.

Roshan Khursheed Bharucha, Chairperson Pakistan Poverty Alleviation Fund/Acting Chair National Commission for Human Development was the Chief Guest. Following eminent speakers discussed the strategies and actions plan by their organizations to promote mission of diversity and inclusion in Pakistan. Irfan Wahab Khan, CEO Telenor Pakistan ,Shazad Dada, CEO Standard Chartered Bank Pk Ltd, Jahangir Piracha, CEO Engro Vopak Terminal Limited & Engro Energy, Lene Gaathuag, Chief People Officer, Telenor Pakistan, Madiha Khalid, Head HR Shell Pakistan, Carol J. Ariano, VP HR Global, The Aga Khan University ,Hafsa Abbasy, Head HR & Learning Group Bank Alfalah Limited, Syed Mazhar Hussain, Chief Human Resources Officer PTCL,Ahmed Ali Zia, HR Cluster Head Pakistan & Iran, GlaxoSmithKline and Nariman Qureshi, Director HR British Council

HR Metrics-Diversity Hub Pakistan organized annual D&I awards in the country to recognize and encourage D&I progressive organizations. Participating organisations were provided opportunity to evaluate their D&I practices as per GDIB Standard and provide evidence to the Jury for validation. 14 organizations participated in awards including Telenor Pakistan, Standard Chartered Bank, Nestle’, Pepsico Pakistan, Jazz, HBL, British Council Pakistan, FINCA, Pakistan Poverty Alleviation Fund, Mentor Graphics-Siemens, Abacus Consulting, Aga Khan University, Thar Foundation and TAF Foundation.—PR