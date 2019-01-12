DHRC to be milestone for protecting HRs at grass root level: Minister

Punjab Minister for Human Rights & Minorities Affairs Ijaz Alam Augustine has said that establishing District Human Rights Committee (DHRC) will be a milestone to ensure protection and promotion of human rights at gross root level.

He expressed these views while chairing a departmental meeting at committee room of Human Right office on Friday. Secretary HR&MA Tariq Mahmood and other departmental officials were present on the occasion.

Ijaz Alam Augustine has said that according to action plan, the Prime Minister Imran Khan had approved the establishment of National task force (NTF) and now moving forward the notification of committee at district level namely district human rights committee (DHRC) being issued to ensure protection and promotion of human rights at gross root level, would be a great mile-stone.

The Secretary HR&MA briefed that DHRC shall serves as a unitary implementing force of the Punjab provincial task force on human rights established under the chairmanship of minister HR&MA Additional CS will be Vice Chairman and D.C, Superintendent of police, D.O Women department, D.O Education, D.O Health, D.O Social welfare and representatives from civil society will be members of DHRC.

He further briefed the participants that ToRs of the committee included to monitor human rights situation in the district, to probe cases of human rights violations, to visit jails for monitoring of inmates human rights and to visit hospitals for assessing provision of health facilities to citizens.—INP

