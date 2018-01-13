DHQs hospital up-gradation plan completed

Faisalabad

The planning for upgradation of District Head Quarter (DHQ) Hospi-tal was completed with active collaboration of Deputy Commissioner Salman Ghani so as to provide modern medical facilities to patients.

Medical Superintendent (MS) Civil Hospital, Dr Abdul Rauf said this while presenting annual report of the hospital. He said that 1,207,941 patients were provided check-up facilities at OPD of the hospital and 51,553 surgeries were conducted at the hospital in 2017. He said that pathology tests of 1,148,570 pa-tients were also conducted besides 14,409 PCR tests, 117,324 Hepatitis B and C tests, and 1,022,456 other laboratory tests.

The MS said that besides other services, X-Ray facility was extended to 132,482 patients, USG to 38,097 patients, CT scan to 18,429, Color Doppler to 855 and mammography facility was provided to 53 women in the year.—APP