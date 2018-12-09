DHQ hospital without gynaecologist

Rafiullah Mandokhail

Zhob

The provincial health department had issued a notification of appointment of two gynaecologists at DHQ civil hospital last week, but the ‘influential’ doctors have turned deaf ear to the Balochistan government’s order,” lamented a social activist Fazal Salaar, who has set up a protesting camp in front of Zhob press club amid chilly weather for the acceptance of his demands.

Backed by civil society Salaar said that he was committed to continue his protest until the doctors start their service at the government-run hospital.

“The district headquarters female hospital that cater half a million of population is running without gynecologist, resulting in the death of mothers and infants,” He said adding the issue of the gynecologist at the hospital could not be addressed since long.

He said normal delivery cases are handled at the female hospital’s maternity center while cesarean cases are being carried out at the male hospital by a male surgeon. Due to non-availability of gynecologist and female surgeon, women patients are suffering a lot and they are compelled to move to Combined Military Hospital.

He demanded of the authorities to take immediate action against absent doctors in order to save the lives of women patients. He also demanded to ensure round the clock electricity at the hospital.

