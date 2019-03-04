DHQ Hospital to have a state of art emergency deptt

Rawalpindi

To equip the District Headquarter Hospital (DHQ) with latest facility the provincial government has allocated an amount of Rs 400 million to furnish the emergency department of the DHQ, said Medical Superintendent Dr Khalid Mehmood Randhawa here on Sunday.

Talking to APP, the MS said for a long time the hospital’s orthopedic department was functioning in the emergency department patients visiting the emergency department on stretcher get the treatment due to lack of space.

Keeping in view the increasing number of patients,the government has decided to expand the Emergency department and has released an amount of Rs 400 million yet.

He said the department would be completed by the June this year.

Dr Khalid said a PC-1 is being sent to Primary and Secondary Healthcare department for setting up of new orthopedic department at an estimated cost of Rs 500 million, adding, if the government provided an amount of Rs 500 million to the new orthopedic department, it would also be completed till the end of financial year, he informed.

He said an additional space have also been created to overcome the issue of parking of the vehicles in hospital premises. The MS claimed that in the coming years the DHQ hospital would be ranked the best hospital of the country.—APP

