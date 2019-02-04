DHQ hospital to get health equipments

Rawalpindi

In line to provide better health facilities to the general public, Rs 365 million have been provided to the District Headquarters Hospital (DHQ) Rawalpindi.

Medical Superintendent DHQ , Dr Khaliud Mehmood Randhawa told APP here on Sunday that they had sent a summary of development projects for the up-gradation of health facilities at DHQ worth Rs 730 million to the Provincial Health Department. In return, the Health Department immediately provided 50 % of the grant for initiating work on the proposed plan without wasting any further, which speaks commitment of the present government to provide basic health facilities to the common man.

Giving breakup of the total allocations Dr. Khalid said that Rs 400 million would be spent on the improvement of the Emergency Department while construction of additional number of wards for indoor patients , construction of doctors’ hostel , purchase of medical equipment and gadgetry would be completed at a cost of Rs 320 million.

When asked about the completion date of the project, the MS said the hospital would be equipped with all modern medical facilities according to international standards till June 2020. Dr Khalid said that as the population has registered an immense increase over the past years but no development work at the hospital was ever carried out which ultimately made the available facilities inadequate to treat a large number of visiting patients from across the division and beyond.

He told that the expansion plan of the hospital include inclusion of a full fledged block of Orthopedic besides providing boarding facilities to at least 75 doctors for ensuring their all time availability at the Hospital.

He said that the development project also includes the cost for purchasing modern and latest equipment including CT scan, ventilators, Anesthesia, endoscopy and other medical gadgetry.

He said that tender for the purchase of these equipments had already been raised through the media. On the subject of induction of fresh blood in the Hospital staff, he said about 180 staff members including doctors and paramedical would be recruited on merit according to the procedure already in place for the fresh inductions.

He said that an additional space have been created to overcome the issue of parking of the vehicles.—APP

