Dhoni, Kohli steer India to 2nd ODI win over Australia

Adelaide, Australia

Veteran wicketkeeper Mahendra Singh Dhoni steered India to a six-wicket victory over Australia in the second one-day international to level the series in Adelaide on Tuesday.

Former skipper Dhoni, playing in his 334th ODI, cooly guided India across the line with four balls to spare to back up a dazzling century from captain Virat Kohli.

India successfully chased down a target of 299 runs set by Australia who scored 298 for nine with Shaun Marsh scoring 131 off 123 balls.

The three-match series now goes to a decider in Melbourne on Friday after Australia won the opening game in Sydney by 34 runs.

‘Tonight was an MS (Dhoni) classic,’ man-of-the-match Kohli said. ‘He takes the game till the end, when only he knows what´s going on in his mind, and he backs himself to hit those big shots at the end.

‘And hats off to Dinesh (Karthik) too, he came in and took the pressure off him.’ When Kohli holed out to Glenn Maxwell at deep mid-wicket to end his stellar knock of 104 off 112 balls, it was 37-year-old Dhoni who took charge to pilot his side home with support from Karthik with an unbeaten 25.

Dhoni was physically struggling in the hot conditions and needed treatment from the team physio to finish his match-winning knock and keep India alive in the series.

India lost four wickets in their chase after Australia´s total. Shikhar Dhawan hit out before he was snapped up by Usman Khawaja at mid-wicket off Jason Behrendorff for 32 from 28 balls in the eighth over. India were sailing along before Sydney centurion Rohit Sharma on 43 top-edged Marcus Stoinis to deep forward square where Peter Handscomb, looking into the setting sun, took a safe catch to break up a dangerous 54-run partnership with Kohli.

Ambati Rayudu was the third wicket to fall caught at deep mid-wicket by Stonis off Maxwell for 24. Kohli was annoyed to get out with the job unfinished and six overs left but Dhoni used his vast experience to get his team safely home.

Marsh hammered 11 fours and three sixes, claiming his seventh ODI century and second against India as Australia made the tourists sweat in the field in temperatures hovering around 40 Celsius (104F).—AFP

