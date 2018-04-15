Dhoni dons the uniform..!

ONE of the biggest laughs one has in India is of those conferred with honorary doctorates using the same as titles in front of their names! Since many politicians have barely passed high school and some just t making it past standard four, having such an educational title is something they aspire for, even insisting they be addressed by such title by the people later.

The army and the airforce also hand out these titles of Hon. Colonel or Wing Commander to those they honour. It is an honorary title, and one respects it, stitches a new uniform on the title giving day then throw it away. But not Dhoni! Dhoni was honoured by the President of India with the Padma Bhushan, one of the higher civilian honours, awarded to achievers in their field, he, for his prowess as a wielder of the willow, his wicketkeeping and obviously his captaincy, but Dhoni thought otherwise. He put on his military uniform,which the army had honoured him with, and like a soldier in a march past swung his arms in warlike fashion, marched to the president, nearly uttered a war cry, saluted him and picked up his award.

And the whole of India stands awed. What a soldier! What a salute! What a man! But without upsetting the followers of the great man, I ask, did the captain of the Indian cricket team get his award for fighting on the Indian borders? I’m not sure the President had been warned in advance about Dhoni’s tryst with the uniform, and am sure must have been startled to see a soldier in war regalia marching straight to him with buttons blazing and medals shining. “Didn’t you say a cricketer? Who is this?” And from all over India all holding such honorary titles cheer and say, “Like Dhoni is an officer, we are doctors!”

“Are you sir? What is the Pythagoras theoreom?” “What’s that?” “But you have a doctorate sir?” We then run to Dhoni, “How do you feel?” asks a journalist. “Like I’ve won a war!” “No sir, about your batting?”

“I feel I can lead my troops to Kargil!” “Do you think you could hit one of your helicopter shots again sir?” “I can conquer China and Russia and all of America!” “Are you still quick behind the wickets?” “I wonder when I will be promoted to general and make India a super power!” “Sir what rank is the one after colonel?” “What? I think it is captain! Or is that the navy? Hey guys let’s talk about my cricket…” “Yes sir Mr Dhoni, with all due respect, stick to the bat will you, and leave the guns, the uniform and the salutes to them who would lay down their lives for the country..!”

