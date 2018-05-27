Dhofar to observe three holidays

Muscat

Based on the directions from Sultan Qaboos bin Said due to climate conditions, which are expected to continue in the coming days, the Ministry of Manpower has declared holidays on Sunday, Monday and Tuesday for all private sector companies in the Dhofar Governorate.

Employers and their employees are entitled to agree on a compensation if it is necessary to work in the basic sectors that offer essential services to the public.

The sultanate is successfully endeavoring high to normalize the climatic conditions in the Dhofar Governorate.—OO