DHO put three doctors on qouarantine

ABDUL KHALIQ QURESHI

ABBOTTABAD District Health Officer Abbottabad Dr.Faisal Khanzada has put on ouarantine three doctors in the locality of Jinnah Abad here as pre-cautionary measures and their samples were taken and sent to find out the confirmation of Coronavirus and had also sealed thee Saif Bakery in Jadoon Plaza from where the doctor with his friend has made some purchases. For the official confirmations, this subscribe has tried to contact DC and DPO Abbottabad but their cell phone remain unattended for the official view and no one was available in the control room of police. However there is no one official spokesman is deputed to liaison with media and coordination among the departments is missing and government officials are not ready to provide any details to the media.