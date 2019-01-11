DHO claims improvement in health facilities

Our Correspondent

Hyderabad

The District Health Officer Hyderabad Dr. Aijaz Qadir Patoli has informed that health facilities have been improved in government hospitals of Hyderabad and all out efforts are being made to bring further improvement in performance of these hospitals.

He informed this during meeting with Haq Parast Member National Assembly of Muttahida Quomi Movement Sabir Kaimkhani here at his office on Friday.

He claimed that situation in government Hospital Hali Road, Government Hospital Shah Bhitai Latifabad and Government Khadija Hospital has started improving and efforts were being made to maximum facilities in these hospitals. MNA Sabir Kaimkhani assured the District Health Officer that elected representatives of Hyderabad would extend all out support to health department in carrying out EPI programme and polio eradication campaign. The union council level committees will be formed for effective coordination with the officers of health department and district administration in this regard, he added. Meanwhile, the District Health Officer on public complaints visited Government Hospital Hyderabad where he expressed his annoyance over poor management of the hospital.

Share on: WhatsApp